The UK and the United States have struck at least 30 Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, US officials have told the Associated Press.

The latest strikes against the Houthis were launched by ships and fighter jets, and is the second wave of assaults meant to further disable Iran-backed groups in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

The strikes follow an air assault in Iraq and Syria on Friday that targeted other Iranian-backed groups and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for the drone strike that killed three US soldiers in Jordan last weekend.

The Houthi targets were in 10 different locations and were struck by US F/A-18 fighter jets from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and by American warships firing Tomahawk missiles from the Red Sea, the US officials said.

They were not authorised to publicly discuss the military operation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Saturday, the US struck six Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles before they were launched toward the Red Sea, US Central Command said.

More to follow...

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…