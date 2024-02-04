Grammy Awards: Star-studded performances, who's nominated, and how to watch

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and SZA are among the global music stars set to go head-to-head for gongs at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, with female musicians outperforming men in the major categories.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host for a fourth year in a row and unlike those other award shows, the Grammys doubles as a concert featuring the biggest artists in the world.

So, who is performing, what are the nominations and how can British viewers tune in?

Who is performing?

The star-studded list of performers include US musician SZA and five-time Grammy winner and 23-time nominee Billy Joel.

While Canadian-American singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to make history by performing live at the award show for the first time at the age of 80.

The lineup also includes Grammy winners and current nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Luke Combs and Travis Scott.

Irish rock band U2, who will make history as the first broadcasted Grammy performance, will also be delivering their set from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Nine-time Grammy winner Kylie Minogue, who is nominated in the best folk category for her 2023 live album, also tops the performance bill.

Who is nominated?

SZA leads the pack with nine including record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance for her song 'Kill Bill'.

Her second studio album SOS is also up for the coveted album of the year prize, with Taylor Swift’s Midnights and Cyrus’s Endless Summer Vacation also in contention.

They will face tough competition from singer Olivia Rodrigo for her album Guts, Janelle Monae for The Age Of Pleasure and Lana Del Rey for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as US singer-songwriter and composer Jon Batiste for World Music Radio, and indie supergroup Boygenius for The Record for the major prize.

Swift also has the chance to make history at the show if she takes home the album of the year award, as she would become the first person to win the gong four times.

The star studded list of performers include US musician SZA. Credit: AP

The pop megastar is the first and only female solo artist to win the prize three times, tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

Indie rock musician Phoebe Bridgers will enter the ceremony as the second-most nominated artist with seven nods, six with her band Boygenius, which also includes US singer-songwriters Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.

They will compete for the record of the year, best rock song and best rock performance with their hit Not Strong Enough.

Batiste, who follows with six nods, is the only male up for album of the year, record of the year for track Worship and song of the year for Butterfly – having dominated the 2022 ceremony, winning five awards.

Swift, Rodrigo, Cyrus and Billie Eilish also all have six nominations apiece – facing off in the song of the year and record of the year categories for tracks Anti-Hero, Vampire, Flowers and What Was I Made For? respectively.

Cyrus’s viral hit Flowers was named the top single of 2023 in the UK charts, based on combined streaming and sales figures, according to the Official Charts Company.

Lana Del Rey arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday. Credit: AP

Song of the year, which is described as a songwriters’ award, will also see Dance The Night by Dua Lipa, and A&W by Del Rey compete.

Among the British representation for the night is Ed Sheeran, who appears in the best pop vocal album category for Subtract, and The Rolling Stones, who are nominated for best rock song for Angry following the release of new album Hackney Diamonds – their first collection of original songs for 18 years.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue, who last appeared as a nominee during the 2009 ceremony, features in the best pop dance recording category for summer smash hit Padam Padam.

Where and when to to watch it

The main show will air live on CBS and Paramount+ and kicks off at 8pm local time - but this means British audiences will have to stay up late to catch all the action as the show begins at 1am UK time.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch live and on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers won’t be able to stream the ceremony until the next day.

E! will broadcast its “Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammys” show, with a mix of fashion coverage and celebrity interviews starting two hours before, hosted by Laverne Cox and comedian Heather McMahan.

