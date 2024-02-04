The 2024 Grammy Awards saw music stars from all around the world come together to see which artists took home the prestigious awards.

Hosted by Trevor Noah in Los Angeles, the show was opened by Dua Lipa and followed by performances from Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Burna Boy, and U2 from their Las Vegas residency in The Sphere.

Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for 'Midnights', breaking the record for the most album of the year wins.

Taylor Swift also won Best Pop Vocal Album and announced a brand new album 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

In her acceptance speech, Taylor Swift said she had been working on the album for the past two years.

It will be released on April 19th.

Miley Cyrus won two Grammy Awards including Song of the Year for her hit, 'Flowers', presented to her by Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson.

A surprise guest appearance of the night came from Celion Dion who received a standing ovation as she presented Album of the Year.

Celine Dion makes a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards as she presents Album of the Year. Credit: AP

She was diagnosed with Stiff person syndrome and suspended performing in late 2022.

Trevor Noah presented Jay Z with the Dr Dre Global Impact Award and was joined on stage by his daughter, Blue Ivy.

Several awards were also given out before the show aired with Billie Eilish and Kylie Minogue taking home gongs.

Grammy Award Winners 2024:

Best Pop Solo Performance: Miley Cyrus, 'Flowers

Best Música Urbana Album: Karol G, 'Mañana Será Bonito'

Best Country Album: Lainey Wilson, 'Bell Bottom Country'

Best R&B Song: SZA, 'Snooze'

Best Pop Vocal Album: Taylor Swift, 'Midnights'

Song of the Year: B illie Eilish, ' What Was I Made For?" (from the motion picture 'Barbie')

Best New Artist: Victoria Monet

Record of the Year: Miley Cyrus, 'Flowers'

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift, 'Midnights'

For all things entertainment, listen to our podcast Unscripted...