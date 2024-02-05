Dad's Army actor Ian Lavender died aged 77

Actor Ian Lavender has died aged 77, his agent has confirmed.

The Birmingham-born star is best known for his role as Private Pike in Dad's Army and was the last surviving member of the sitcom's cast.

Pike frequently had run-ins with Captain George Mainwaring (Arthur Lowe), calling him “Stupid Boy”, and who was looked after by Sergeant Arthur Wilson (John Le Mesurier).

Pike, the youngest member of the Home Guard troop and a bank clerk, would often refer to Wilson as Uncle Arthur as he was in a relationship with his overprotective mother Mavis Pike (Janet Davies)

In the 1970s, Dad’s Army regularly attracted more than 18 million viewers, becoming one of the most-watched television programmes of its time.

Lavender was hired shortly after graduating from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and first appeared on the show at just 22 years old.

He spent ten years on the BBC hit comedy, alongside the veteran cast.

Royal Mail marked the 50th anniversary of the TV comedy classic Dad’s Army with a collection of stamps in 2018, featuring the main characters.

That same year, Lavender cleared up a long-standing mystery from the show during an interview with the Radio Times.

When asking creator David Croft if Uncle Arthur was Pike’s father, Lavender said: “He looked at me and said, ‘Of course he is!’”

The cast from the BBC's hit comedy, Dad's Army, in a scene from one of the famous episodes of the show. Credit: PA

Lavender went on to have a successful acting career with credits including a stint on EastEnders as Derek Harkinson from 2001 to 2005, a friend of Pauline Fowler.

He returned to Walford in 2016 but left in 2017 after he became ill with sepsis, having previously battled cancer and a heart attack.

