Play Brightcove video

The presenter made an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, just three days after laying her husband to rest

Kate Garraway described it as an "honour and privilege" to care for her late husband Derek Draper following his funeral.

The presenter made an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday morning, just three days after laying her husband to rest in London.

In the interview, she spoke of her “outpouring of love for everyone that has supported me” and spoke of splitting her time between being a mother to her children as well as being a wife and carer for Draper.

"I think for people watching that are carers, they will know two things: how unbelievably hard it is but what an honour it is too."

Through tears, she added: "You know, I wish I was caring today."

Kate Garraway will return to the Good Morning Britain desk in the wake of her husband's death. Credit: PA

Draper fell seriously ill with Covid-19 during the early part of the pandemic in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged.

He died on January 3, aged 56, after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

Garraway also shared that she was told Draper had 24 hours to live a month before he eventually died.

She also discussed her 17-year-old daughter Darcey’s role as a pallbearer at the service, saying: “She insisted on doing it and I thought it was a beautiful thing.”

Pallbearers, including Darcey, carry the coffin out of the funeral service of Derek Draper Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Of Darcey and son Billy, 12, she added: “For their grieving, we are in the foothills, we know there is a long way to go.”

She continued: “They didn’t want to pressure him to keep going. I don’t think he did feel that, I think he kept going because he wanted to be here.”

Garraway confirmed she will return to the desk on GMB on Thursday and joked: “I’m going to be looking forward to a blow dry.”

She said she will also be cracking out the fake eyelashes and fake tan, adding: “Don’t worry – I am going to be looking a lot more respectable.”

She went on: “I am looking forward to coming into the world and connecting with everyone again.

“Thank you for having me back but have a little patience, I might be a bit rusty. I think there is a new king. Have I caught up with that?”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...