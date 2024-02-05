King Charles diagnosed with cancer and will take step back from official duties

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and will be taking a step back from public facing duties, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The monarch says he feels "wholly positive" about his treatment and will "continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual".

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

Charles and Camilla on Sunday at church. Credit: PA

The Palace statement does not identify which form of cancer King Charles has been diagnosed with, although ITV News understand it is not prostrate cancer.

The statement adds: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

The King previously received treatment for an enlarged prostate at London Clinic on Friday, January 26 and was discharged last Monday after three nights.

Charles was diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 while staying at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.

The King attended a church service for the first time since his treatment in hospital on Sunday at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham alongside Camilla.

Last week, the Queen said her husband was “doing his best” following his release from hospital as she opened a cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Earlier on Monday, it was announced the Prince of Wales would carry out his first public engagements since the Princess of Wales underwent major abdominal surgery in January, also at the London Clinic.

William had taken time off to support his family as Kate recovered first in hospital then returned home to Windsor to convalesce.

The Prince of Wales will host an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday and that evening will attend the London Air Ambulance annual fundraising gala in central London, said Kensington Palace.

Sir Keir Starmer said: "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery.

"We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."

