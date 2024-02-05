King Charles' medical timeline as Buckingham Palace confirms cancer diagnosis

The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer while he was undergoing a corrective procedure on his enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

He has started treatment and while he has postponed public-facing duties he “remains wholly positive about his treatment,” a palace statement reads.

Buckingham Palace have not confirmed the type of cancer the King has been diagnosed with but ITV News understands it is not prostate cancer.

The announcement comes after the King disclosed details of his enlarged prostate diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice.

Here is a breakdown of the King's most recent medical announcements:

January 17 - King Charles announced he would receive treatment for an enlarged prostate after the benign condition was discovered.

January 26 - The King was admitted to The London Clinic, the same hospital that the Princess of Wales was recovering in after abdominal surgery, for a corrective procedure.

January 29 - After three days in hospital recovering from his surgery and a number of visits from the Queen, King Charles left hospital.

February 5 - Buckingham Palace announced the King has a form of cancer that was discovered during his time in hospital,

