Man, 22, arrested and bailed for allegedly assisting Clapham suspect

Detectives hunting for alkaline attack suspect Abdul Ezedi have arrested and bailed a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Ezedi has been on the run since Wednesday after a 31-year-old mother, believed to be known to him, was attacked alongside her two daughters, with a corrosive alkaline substance in Clapham, south London.

Investigators are trawling through hundreds of hours of CCTV and have tracked Ezedi’s movements on the Tube network via his bank card, with the latest sighting now on Southwark Bridge at 9.50pm on Wednesday.

The last confirmed time he used his bank card was on Wednesday, police said.

The victim may lose the sight in her right eye after the attack, while her daughters, aged eight and three, were also hurt but have since been discharged from hospital.

The injuries to her daughters, aged three and eight, are “not likely to be life-changing”.

On Sunday, police said the suspect used a “very strong concentrated corrosive substance” in the attack.

Abdul Ezedi pictured at King's Cross underground station on Wednesday evening. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police said Ezedi left Newcastle for London in the early hours of Wednesday and was in the Tooting area by around 6.30am.

His vehicle was seen again in Croydon, south London, at around 4.30pm and by around 7pm he was in Streatham.

Ezedi allegedly threw the younger child to the ground during the attack at 7.25pm, before attempting to drive away from the scene, crashing into a stationary vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Minutes later he boarded a Tube train at Clapham South Underground station, and by 8pm he was at King’s Cross Tube station.

Police say three members of the public who came to the aid of the family during Wednesday’s attack, two aged in their 30s and one in her 50s, have all been discharged from hospital with minor burns.

Anyone with information about Abdul Ezedi is asked to call 020 7175 2784 or for an immediate sighting dial 999. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

