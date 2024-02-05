The first pictures of Netflix's film about the Duke of York's infamous Newsnight interview have been released.

The images, promoted by the streaming giant, show scenes from the interview between former BBC presenter Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew in 2019.

The interview saw the duke speak openly about his relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and address several of allegations made against him.

Rather than defending his image - as the Prince had likely hoped - the reaction to the interview was almost entirely negative and he was forced to stand down from royal duties soon after.

The movie, titled Scoop, centres on the Newsnight interview at Buckingham Palace as well as the drama behind the scenes and the fallout that came after it.

Rufus Sewell plays Prince Andrew and Gillian Anderson plays Ms Maitlis. It is expected to be released later this year.

The duke used the interview to deny ever having sexual relations with Virginia Giuffre famously saying he was in a Pizza Express in Woking on the day the encounter was meant to have taken place.

Ms Giruffe alleged the Duke had sex with her when she was 17 and had been trafficked by Epstein.

Ms Maitlis recently told the Desperately Seeking Wisdom podcast the duke asked for the interview to be reshot in order to add in his Pizza Express alibi.

Ms Maitlis said the BBC initially rejected the request, saying it was "clearly it was going to make him sound kind of ridiculous" but then changed their mind in the interest of transparency.

In 2022, the duke settled a civil case with Ms Giuffre that saw him pay an undisclosed financial settlement.

The settlement accepted no liability on Prince Andrew's part.

The film is based on the book Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews by former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister.

Billie Piper plays the role of Ms McAlister in the film, with Keeley Hawes and Romola Garai also set to appear.

