Only Fools And Horses actor Michael Jayston dies aged 88

Michael Jayston, who appeared in Only Fools And Horses, has died aged 88 after “a short illness”, his agent said on Monday.

A statement from his agent M&M Famous Faces said: “It is with great sadness that I have been asked by his family to share the news Michael Jayston sadly passed away this morning after a short illness.

“Those who knew Michael will know he was full of love, laughs and happiness. He adored meeting his fans all over the world.

“His family and friends would appreciate privacy at this time.”

The British actor played the father of Rachel “Raquel” Turner (Tessa Peake-Jones), love interest of Derek “Del Boy” Trotter (Sir David Jason) in the BBC sitcom.

In the episode Time On Our Hands, antiques dealer James tells Del Boy and his brother Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) that a watch in their garage was made by clockmaker John Harrison and is worth a fortune - leading to an auction where they become millionaires.

More to follow...