Snow warning issued by Met Office for northern England and Wales later this week

A snow warning has been issued for northern England and Wales for Thursday and Friday this week.

The Met Office said a whole day of snow could lead to some disruption, with power cuts and travel delays possible.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond warned the snow could be as deep as 10-20cm in the worst-hit areas.

The yellow warning runs from 3am on Thursday to 3am on Friday and stretches from Cumbria and the Scottish border down to Cambridgeshire and the Midlands in England.

All of northern and central Wales, as well as the isle of Anglesey, is included in the warning.

The forecaster said there was a small chance of power cuts and rural communities being cut off in the included areas.

It added that delayed or cancelled rail and air travel was also likely.

Mr Almond said: "It’s from Thursday that the snow risk becomes more potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow developing on the leading edge.

"While there are still lots of details to work out, the initial snow risk looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday. 1-2cm is possible to low levels, with 10-20cm possible over the highest ground within the warning area. This snow will likely gradually transition to sleet and rain later on from the south."

Heavy snow is predicted in the highest parts of England and Wales. Credit: PA

Temperatures in the affected areas are expected to fall from 10-11C at the start of the week to 3C by Thursday.

Weather warnings are also in place for earlier this week in the Scottish Highlands with heavy rain predicted for most of Monday and an ice warning in place on Tuesday.

No warnings are in place on Wednesday.

The Met Office said the cold air sweeping in from the north currently causing the adverse weather in Scotland will be what causes the snow in northern England and Wales.

