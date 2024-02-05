Play Brightcove video

Chloe Keedy speaks to people running Post Office branches now who claim their accounts are still not adding up correctly

Serving his last customer and finishing work for the day is something Nasar Raoof has come to dread.

"We’ve got the most hideous of tasks now and that is making sure the money balances," he said.

That means checking his sales records balance with takings and whatever stock he has left.

Nasar has been running this post office in Sheffield for the past three years.

With it he inherited Horizon accounting software and, he says, increasingly regular unexplained shortfalls.

He said: "Ok this is the moment of truth. That’s telling us we’re £2 out, it’s not the biggest loss but it’s a loss."

Nasar's biggest loss was back in 2022 when nearly £5,000 disappeared from his accounts.

The Post Office investigated and eventually cancelled that debt, but says he still owes it thousands of pounds.

His most recent shortfall of £600 was just last month.

"We’re hemorrhaging money we don’t have, and it’s becoming more frequent and the stress, mental anxiety, pressure that comes with this is just phenomenal," he said.

The Post Office says it has visited Nasar’s branch three times and offered extra training to him and his colleagues.

But they aren’t the only ones having problems.

Mark Harrison is already claiming against the Post Office for £20,000 of historical losses, but says things still aren’t adding up.

Since 2017 he estimates he’s lost a further £5,000 - most of which he says he’s put back in the till out of his own pocket.

Sub-postmaster Mark Harrison said: "Horizon isn’t fit for what it does. One of my most recent ones was where we had duplicate transactions on the screen. Flagged it up to my area manager and have heard nothing since."

The Post Office says its area manager has visited the branch and asks Mark to call its support centre for advice.

Sub-postmaster Mark Harrison says the software isn't fit for purpose. Credit: ITV News.

But according to a postmasters campaign group, his experience echoes hundreds of others.

Postmaster Jerry Brown said: "Every day I see someone saying they are x amount of pounds short. Post Office limited has to change now I believe because they are still gas lighting us every day."

The Post Office insists the current version of Horizon is robust, but says it does intend to replace it.

In the meantime - there are still sub-postmasters who claim it is costing them.

