Taylor Swift made history last night as female artists swept all of the top categories, Charlie Frost reports

The world is currently living through Taylor Swift's era. This was confirmed again last night after she became the first artist to ever win Album of the Year at the Grammys four times.

But the night, which was dominated by female artists winning top awards, saw the predictable amount of surprises and even an arrest.

Celine Dion made a surprise appearance to present the top award and 80-year-old Joni Mitchell gave a spine-tingling performance of her classic Both Sides Now.

Here we have broken down the biggest moments of the night:

1. Taylor Swift's new album

Taylor Swift was one of the biggest winners of the night. Credit: AP

While accepting her Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album Swift announced the release of her next album: The Tortured Poets Department.

The pop icon said the new album will be released on April 19 this year.

Swift uploaded the cover to X after leaving the stage, with a photo of the lyrics alongside it.

The announcement of her 11th studio album mirrors the same way she revealed her last album Midnights at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022.

Before the show, there had been speculation that Swift could use an awards speech to announce a re-recording of her album Recognition, continuing her project of re-releasing her old albums to regain control of the masters.

2. Celine Dion makes a surprise appearance

Celine Dion was walked onto the stage by her eldest son Rene-Charles. Credit: AP

Celine Dion made a shock appearance at the Grammy, despite previously announcing she was stepping away from singing to focus on her battle with incurable stiff-person syndrome.

The star was visibly emotional as she walked onstage with the support of eldest son Rene-Charles Angelil to present Album of the Year.

She was greeted by cheers and a standing ovation from the crowd and announced she was "happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."

She then presented the award to Swift for Midnights - making the pop star the first artist to ever win the top prize four times.

Dion announced in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with the extremely rare incurable disorder that makes the muscles in the torso and limbs alternate between spasming and being rigid.

3. Killer Mike arrested

Killer Mike poses with his three Grammys. Credit: AP

Killer Mike was set to enjoy one of the best nights of his career after winning three awards at the Grammys on Sunday.

But in a video posted by The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper and activist could be seen being escorted in handcuffs by LA police from the arena.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police said Mike was detained after an altercation inside the arena around 4pm local time. They did not reveal more details.

He was released later on Sunday and is due to appear in court on February 29.

He won the awards for best rap performance, rap song and rap album.

Speaking during his acceptance speech he said: "At 20 years old, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer.

"At 40, I started to live with the regrets and the things I’ve done. At 45, I started to rap about it. At 48, I stand here as a man full of empathy and sympathy for the things I’ve done."

4. Jay Z criticises Beyonce's lack of nomination

Jay Z accepted his award alongside his daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Credit: AP

While accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the Sunday night ceremony, Jay Z criticised the Grammys for never giving his wife Beyonce the Album of the Year prize.

Speaking with his 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy by his side he said: "We want y’all to get it rights, we love y’all, we love y’all, we just want y’all to get it right. At least get it close to right.

"Obviously it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music, and it’s opinion-based, but some things... I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year!

"So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work. Some of you are gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category. Nah, nah, nah. When I get nervous I tell the truth!"

Beyonce, who was watching on in the audience, currently holds with record for most Grammy wins with 32 awards.

5. Women win all the top awards

For the first time in Grammy's history, all four top awards went to women.

They were awarded to:

Album of the year - Taylor Swift, Midnights

Record of the year - Miley Cyrus, Flowers

Song of the year - Billie Eilish, What Was I Made For?

Best new artist - Victoria Monét

M ost of the night focused on Swift for her record-breaking win and the announcement of her new album.

Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy. Credit: AP

Miley's first Grammy win was met with a standing ovation as she said in her speech: "I really hope this doesn’t change anything as my life was beautiful yesterday," before adding "I don’t think I’ve forgotten anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear."

Eilish's Barbie hit - What Was I Made For - was also the first win for a song featured in a movie since Dion's My Heart Will Go On.

