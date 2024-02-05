What details have Buckingham Palace shared about the King's cancer diagnosis?

The King has been diagnosed with cancer, with the condition discovered during his recent hospital treatment.

The health announcement follows his treatment for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace has not confirmed which cancer King Charles has been diagnosed with but ITV News understands it is not prostate cancer.

King Charles is understood to have wanted to disclose details of his ongoing medical treatments in order to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to go and get checked themselves.

Following the initial cancer diagnosis announcement, Buckingham Palace has released a number of details about the King and how he is doing.

Here is everything the palace has said so far:

What form of cancer does the King have?

Buckingham Palace said: "No further details are being shared at this stage, except to confirm His Majesty does not have prostate cancer."

Is the King’s cancer related to his benign prostate enlargement?

A palace spokesperson said: "His Majesty has been treated for benign prostate enlargement. It was during this intervention that a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer.

"This second condition will now receive appropriate treatment."

What stage cancer is it and what is the prognosis?

The palace has said: "No further details are being shared at this stage, but His Majesty is receiving expert care and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Has The King commenced treatment?

Buckingham Palace has said King Charles travelled from Sandringham to London on Monday morning to commence treatment as an out-patient. He remains at home in London this evening.

Why has the King decided to make his condition public?

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and will take step back from official duties. Credit: PA

The palace announced: "The King has elected to make his diagnosis public once the schedule of treatment had begun, noting that as Prince of Wales he was patron of a number of cancer-related charities. In this capacity, His Majesty has often spoken publicly in support of cancer patients, their loved ones and the wonderful health professionals who help care for them."

How is the King feeling and how has he responded to his diagnosis?

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson has said the monarch is grateful to his medical team for their "expert care and swift intervention". They added he is "wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

What public engagements have had to be cancelled/ postponed?

It is understood a number of The King’s forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed.

"His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence," a spokesperson added.

Will the Queen continue to undertake engagements?

Queen Camilla will continue with a full programme of public duties, a palace spokesperson has said.

