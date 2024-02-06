Red Bull's Formula One boss Christian Horner will face a hearing on Friday following an accusation of “inappropriate behaviour”.

The allegations are reported to have been made by another member of staff at the Championship-winning team.

Red Bull - the Austrian energy drinks company which owns the team - confirmed on Monday that it had launched an independent investigation.

Mr Horner, 50, who has been Red Bull team principal since 2005, strongly denies the accusation.

He said: “I completely deny these claims.”

It is understood the hearing is likely to take place at Red Bull’s headquarters in Milton Keynes.

Mr Horner has been team principal at Red Bull since its entry into F1 19 years ago, overseeing seven drivers’ world championships and six constructors’ titles.

Red Bull won 21 of the 22 rounds staged last year, with Max Verstappen setting a record of 10 consecutive victories as he cruised to his third title in as many years.

Mr Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, was awarded a CBE for his services to motorsport in the New Year Honours List.

Red Bull are due to launch their latest car on February 15 ahead of the new season which starts in Bahrain on March 2.

A spokesperson for Red Bull said on Monday: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

