Joe Biden confuses Emmanuel Macron with dead French president

US President Joe Biden appeared to mix up Emmanuel Macron with a former French leader who died 28 years ago, during a speech in Las Vegas.

The 81-year-old president made the gaffe while speaking to hospitality workers ahead of the Nevada primary.

While telling a story about the G7 summit in England, Mr Biden confused the current French leader with François Mitterrand, who led France from 1981-1995, and died a year later.

He said: “Right after I was elected, I went to a G7 meeting in southern England.

"And I sat down and said, ‘America is back!’ and Mitterand from Germany - I mean France - looked at me and said, ‘How long you back for?'”

Mr Biden’s mistake was corrected on the official White House record, which published his remarks with the name “Mitterrand” crossed out and replaced with “Macron”.

A clip of the speech has been viewed and shared thousands of times on X, formally Twitter.

Mr Biden, who is the oldest sitting US president, has made similar mistakes in the past including appearing to confuse the war in Ukraine with the Iraq war.

