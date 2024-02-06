The night after Taylor Swift scooped her fourth career Grammy for album of the year, her boyfriend Travis Kelce was feeling the pressure to secure his own silverware at the Super Bowl.

“She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself,” Travis Kelce said on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for Super Bowl 58.

The romance between Swift and Kelce, which NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he “couldn’t have scripted,” has been the talk of the league this season, with her appearances at Chiefs games generating intense interest from her legion of Swifties.

“She’s definitely brought a lot of new faces to the game and it’s been fun to experience that,” the Chiefs tight end said.

“She seems to be enjoying the games and she’s a part of Chiefs Kingdom right now. It’s fun seeing her enjoy the game of football knowing that it’s kind of new to her life.”

'I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too'

Kelce wasn’t the only one fielding questions about Swift. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the pop star “has been great”, adding: “She’s a good girl and humble.”

And while she has focused much of her attention on her boyfriend and the offence, Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton said the defence has begun feeling the love from Swift and her fans.

“I think she’s been great for Chiefs Kingdom and also just the sport of football,” Bolton said.

Front Office Sports reported Swift has generated a “brand value” of $331.5 million (£264 million) for the Chiefs and the NFL, citing data from Apex Marketing Group.

