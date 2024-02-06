PopCon: What is Popular Conservatism as Liz Truss launches new Tory movement?

Words by Westminster Producer, Elisa Menendez

Liz Truss is today launching a new political movement in a bid to rally right-wing Tory MPs ahead of a general election.

Popular Conservatism - dubbed PopCon - is described as "a new movement aiming to restore democratic accountability to Britain and deliver popular conservative policies".

The new faction of the Conservative Party aims to pile pressure on Rishi Sunak by lobbying for more hardline measures on issues at the heart of the right of the party, such as immigration.

Ahead of the official launch, PopCon's official X page wrote: "The fight back begins."

Ms Truss is launching PopCon at a rally in central London today with speeches from former Cabinet minister Sir Jacob-Rees Mogg and ex-Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson, while Nigel Farage will be in attendance.

What is the aim of Popular Conservatism?

The group plans to put pressure on the prime minister to adopt tougher immigration policies, to cut tax to drive economic growth and to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Hardline Tory MPs have demanded the UK dismiss the ECHR amid concerns European judges could scupper the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda after a last-minute injunction by the Strasbourg court effectively grounded the first flight in 2022.

ITV News understands the group is aiming to help shape the next Conservative manifesto in the months ahead as the prime minister and his Cabinet prepare for the upcoming general election.

The group is likely eying up what happens post-election too.

But members of PopCon were keen to stress that the new faction will not attempt to oust Mr Sunak as Tory leader.

Who is part of PopCon?

As well as former PM Ms Truss, Sir Jacob, Mr Anderson - the latter of whom recently quit the Conservative Party arguing the Rwanda migration treaty was not tough enough - and former home secretary Dame Priti Patel are some of the names at the heart of the new faction.

Other ex-ministers in Truss' short-lived government, Simon Clarke and Ranil Jayawardena, are also in the ranks, while Mark Littlewood, the director general of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and former head of media for the Liberal Democrats, takes up the role of PopCon leader.

Others include Tory prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC) and Truss ally, Mhairi Fraser, who previously described Donald Trump as “incredibly refreshing,” and fellow PPC Jack Rankin will also attend.

Former PM Liz Truss, Ranil Jayawardena, Dame Priti Patel and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg are among the ranks of the PopCon movement. Credit: PA

Although Reform founder and GB News presenter, Mr Farage, is attending the launch rally, he denied he is seeking to join the Conservative Party or the PopCon movement “at the moment”.

“I’m not looking to join the Tory party, you must be joking," he said. “Not at the moment, given what they stand for. And as far as this group’s concerned, I’d rather be part of Reform because that’s the real thing.”

Meanwhile, leader Mr Littlewood claimed the Conservative Party can draw “important lessons” from Ms Truss’s short tenure in No 10.

The former PM was forced to quit after just 44 days in office following her then-chancellor's botched "mini-budget" which triggered turbulance in the financial markets and sparked an economic and political crisis.

The announcement sent the pound tumbling, forcing the Bank of England’s intervention and pushing up mortgage rates.

Despite Ms Truss' record as PM, Mr Littlewood told Times Radio he was “very happy to have a former prime minister on my panel”.

He said: "She, I think, agrees with the vision that PopCons have. She’s not the leader of it. I’m the director of it.

"I think the lessons we can draw from her very short time in office are important lessons for Conservatives who want to change Britain, want to see taxes come down.”

But, he said "we’re not about the popularity or unpopularity of individuals," adding “we genuinely are about the ideas and want to influence those into what might go into party manifestos at the next election”.

Opposition takes swipe

Opposition parties have already taken aim at the new movement, with the Liberal Democrats calling it a "carry-on horror" accusing the Conservatives of becoming a "pathetic Donald Trump tribute act".

And Labour's Jonathan Ashworth wrote a two-page letter to Ms Truss, Sir Jacob and Mr Jayawardena wishing them luck while asking a series of pointed questions that take aim at Ms Truss's failed policies in office.

In a jibe at Tory in-fighting, he listed seven of the factions that already exist within the Conservative Party adding: "I know you will be keen to carve out a unique space for this latest party within the Tory Party."

Among his questions he wrote: “Liz: Do you still believe that the £45 billion worth of unfunded tax cuts in the 2022 mini-budget were the right course of action for the British economy?”

Daisy Cooper, deputy leader of the Lib Dems, claimed the "Conservative MPs have become a pathetic Donald Trump tribute act and said it was "time for a general election to boot them out of office."

"Lifelong Conservative voters in the Blue Wall will look on at this carry-on with horror," she said.

"The Conservative party has given up on governing and is acting like fighting school children. They are a national embarrassment who would rather shout about the National Trust than cut hospital waiting times."

