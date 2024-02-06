The Duke of Sussex has set off for London to be with the King after his shock cancer diagnosis, according to reports.

Harry is reportedly on a on a flight to the UK from LAX, after black SUVs were pictured arriving at the airport on Tuesday morning, according to the Daily Mail.

The Duke spoke to his father on Monday, after King Charles personally called both of his sons to share the news of his diagnosis.

The Duchess of Sussex and the couple’s two children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - will be staying at their home in the US.

" The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be travelling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said on Monday.

The decision will raise hopes of a reconciliation within the royal family after the prince quit royal duties in 2020.

Harry has a troubled relationship with his father, although they are still in contact, but his long-running rift with his brother, the Prince of Wales, remains ongoing.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship said Harry's rush to the London shows "there is clearly a bond" which he and the King "are managing to reconnect".

According to Harry in his memoir Spare, Charles pleaded with his sons during a tense meeting after his father, the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

He allegedly told his children: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery."

Harry and Meghan wanted a half in-half out approach to royal life, but in the end quit as senior working royals in 2020 - dubbed 'Megxit'.

In their primetime Oprah interview in 2021, the couple went on to accuse one unnamed royal – later claimed to be two – of having asked what skin colour their son Archie would have before he was born.

Harry also said Charles stopped taking his calls when he was trying to discuss stepping down as a working royal.

“My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that,” Harry told Winfrey.

Charles called his sons to deliver news of his health Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Allegations continued in the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary and Harry’s book, Spare – both released in the months that followed the late Queen’s death and at the start of Charles’ reign.

Harry claimed his brother William physically attacked him and that the King put his own interests above Harry’s, and was jealous of Meghan and the Princess of Wales.

He said Charles did not hug him when he told him his mother Diana, then-Princess of Wales had died, and that he believed the King was “never made” for single parenthood, but “to be fair, he tried”.

Harry also attacked the reputation of his stepmother the Queen, saying Camilla’s willingness to forge relationships with the British press made her “dangerous” and he criticised her attempts to rehabilitate her “image” at his cost, during a series of interviews to promote his book.

Harry was last seen alongside the royal family at the King’s coronation in May, but the trip was a whirlwind one with the Duke leaving immediately after to return to the US on what was Archie’s fourth birthday.

For more royal news, listen to our podcast The Royal Rota...