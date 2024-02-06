The rapper Killer Mike has released a statement after his arrest at Sunday's Grammy awards.

The 48-year-old alleges an "overzealous" security guard was involved in an incident which saw him arrested and booked for misdemeanour battery, but says he is "confident" he will be cleared of wrongdoing.

An un-named "senior security source" within the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told Rolling Stone a female security guard claims Killer Mike pushed her to the ground as he tried to make his way around her at a venue entrance.

A video posted by the Hollywood Reporter shows the rapper and activist being escorted in handcuffs by LAPD officers from the star-studded venue.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Killer Mike - whose real name is Michael Render - said: "As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter.

"We experienced an over-zealous security guard, but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing."

One of the artist's team added: "The situation has been overblown, but we are confident that the facts of the case, when laid bare, will show that Mike did not commit the alleged offense, and he will be exonerated."

Killer Mike accepts the award for best rap song at the 2024 Grammys Credit: AP

Killer Mike won three Grammy awards at Sunday's ceremony, including beating stiff competition from Drake and Nas for best rap album.

He also won best rap song and best rap performance for his track Scientists & Engineers.

Aside from music, Render is known for his work as an activist.

In the days after George Floyd's murder in 2020, he delivered an emotional plea to protesters to think about their actions and not destroy the communities which they live in.

Taylor Swift was one of the biggest winners of the night. Credit: AP

Elsewhere at the Grammys, Taylor Swift walked away with the coveted album of the year award - making her the first artist to ever win the award four times.

Swift used her acceptance speech to announce her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on April 19 this year.

Celine Dion also made a surprise appearance, despite previously announcing she was stepping away from singing to focus on her battle with incurable stiff-person syndrome.

