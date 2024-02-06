World leaders, charities and even Donald Trump have sent well wishes to King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

Charles has begun a schedule of regular treatments and has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

The monarch has said he feels "wholly positive" about his treatment and will "continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual".

A key part of Charles' role is to meet with world dignitaries and leaders, including many who have sent messages to him.

The King has a private weekly meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss government matters. Credit: PA

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said he was "shocked and saddened" at the news of the King's cancer diagnosis, when speaking on Radio 5 on Tuesday morning.

He said: "Thankfully this has been caught early and now everyone is wishing he gets the treatment he needs.

"I'm in of course regular contact with the king that will continue as normal."

The prime minister normally meets the King in private, every Wednesday at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer Credit: PA

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery.

“We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey posted: “The Liberal Democrats join the rest of the nation in wishing a full and quick recovery to His Majesty.”

King Charles III shakes hands with Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey. Credit: PA

US President Joe Biden said he was “concerned” about the King’s cancer diagnosis, as foreign leaders wished him a swift recovery.

Mr Biden, who is six years older than the 75-year-old King, was asked by reporters whether he had a message for Charles during a visit to Las Vegas.

The president replied: “I’m concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis. I’ll be talking to him, God willing.”

King Charles and President Joe Biden having a laugh in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

Mr Biden later wrote on X: “Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage.

" Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery."

His predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, described the King as a “wonderful man”.

The frontrunner for the Republican party presidential candidate posted on his Truth Social platform: “King Charles has cancer.

“He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also offered his best wishes.

King Charles III sits with Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. Credit: PA

He posted on X: “I, like Canadians across the country and people around the world, am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

“We’re sending him our very best wishes – and hoping for a fast and full recovery.”

Canada is one of the 14 Commonwealth realms where the King is head of state.

The leader of Commonwealth member Australia said his country’s thoughts were with the King and his family.

King Charles III receives Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Credit: PA

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said: “Australians know that His Majesty King Charles has always reached out to us in our country’s toughest moments, showing kindness and care for those doing it tough.

“All of us are thinking of him and his family in this very hard time. We wish him well for a speedy recovery.”

Mr Albanese, who has said he believes an Australian citizen should replace the British monarch as the country’s head of state, recently put on hold a plan to hold a referendum on becoming a republic.

King Charles III (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron attending the State Banquet. Credit: PA

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X: “Wishing His Majesty King Charles III a speedy recovery.

"Our thoughts are with the British people. Amities.”

King Charles III meets President Michael D Higgins (right). Credit: PA

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins “is very sorry and concerned to hear today’s statement regarding King Charles’ medical diagnosis”, according to a statement on his behalf.

