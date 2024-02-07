The Duke of Sussex arrived at London's Heathrow airport on Wednesday afternoon after visiting King Charles following his surprise cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry arrived from Los Angeles on Tuesday, and met with his father at his royal residence at Clarence House.

He was then pictured at the Windsor Suite at the London airport on Wednesday afternoon, according to The Sun newspaper.

The prince left Clarence House 45 minutes after arriving to meet his father.

A source has confirmed to ITV News that Prince William and Harry have "no plans" to meet.

The King and Queen Camilla were later seen for the first time since the King's cancer diagnosis was made public, after the meeting with Harry, as they were driven from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

A helicopter was pictured a short while later taking off from the palace.

Buckingham Palace said the King personally called both Prince Harry and the Prince of Wales - as well as his siblings the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Duke of Edinburgh - to share the news of his health.

