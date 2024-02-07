Olly Alexander releases teaser snippet of UK's Eurovision entry for 2024

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander has released a teaser snippet of the UK's Eurovision entry for this year's contest, which will be hosted by Sweden in May.

A 20-second clip of the track, Dizzy, was posted on the performer's social media channels on Wednesday afternoon.

The song will be released in full on March 1, the singer said.

Alexander posted a photo of himself on a swing, captioned: “Dizzy – My brand new single is coming March 1st !! I actually can’t wait to perform this on the Eurovision stage.”

He later posted a clip that showed him singing the song, co-written with producer Danny L Harle, while dressed in a pin-striped outfit, wearing a large, orange and brown broach.

The Bafta-nominated actor’s slot in the competition – taking place in Malmö – was announced during the Strictly Come Dancing final in December on BBC One.

Olly Alexander after winning the New Drama award for It's A Sin at the National Television Awards 2021. Credit: PA

Following the announcement Alexander added: “I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I’m beyond excited to be taking part next year.

“As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour."

The pop sensation has a strong track record when it comes to singing catchy, chart-topping bops, having scored five top 10 UK singles and two number one albums with his band Years & Years.

Olly Alexander has also starred in a number of TV programmes, including Channel 4's hit series It's A Sin, which saw him receive a Bafta nomination for his role as lead character Ritchie Tozer.

Pop singer Mae Muller represented the UK last year at the contest, held in Liverpool, and came second-to-last with the track, I Wrote A Song.

