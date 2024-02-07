Two deadly blasts in Pakistan on Wednesday have killed at least 26 people and wounded dozens more, a day before the country's parliamentary elections are to be held.

The first attack, which killed 15 people, happened at the office of an independent candidate in Pishin, a district in Balochistan province.

Just hours later, a bomb at the election office of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party in Qilla Saifullah - also in Balochistan - killed at least 10 people, local authorities said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Tens of thousands of police and paramilitary forces have since been deployed across Pakistan to ensure peace.

The bombings follow a recent surge in militant attacks in the country, especially in Baluchistan.

The outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army has been behind multiple attacks on security forces in Baluchistan bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

