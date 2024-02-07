Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak's comments in the Commons were called 'devastating' and 'dehumanising' of trans people by the sister of a transwoman who died while awaiting gender-affirming care

The sister of a woman who died while awaiting gender-affirming care has hit out at Rishi Sunak, after he made a trans jibe during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs).

The prime minister accused Sir Keir Starmer of having difficulty in "defining a woman" in front of a Commons public gallery. The mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey was watching PMQs from the public gallery, although is believed to have entered after Mr Sunak's initial remark.

Mr Sunak's comments have prompted widespread backlash but No 10 declined repeatedly on Wednesday to apologise for the prime minister's language, and said it was part of a "totally legitimate" criticism of Labour.

Kate Litman is among those who have called on Mr Sunak apologise. Her sister, Alice, was found dead on May 26 2022, having waited 1,023 days to receive gender-affirming care. Her family believe that she was left to "languish" on the waiting list.

Ms Litman, told ITV News it was "really devastating to see our politicians speak about trans people in such a dehumanising way".

"It really drives home how the humanity is just completely missing from the public discourse on trans people," she said.

"And no one is really thinking about the individuals and their lives and who they are."

Sir Keir immediately rebuked Mr Sunak for his language in the Commons, saying: "Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna's mother is in this chamber. Shame.

"Parading as a man of integrity when he's got absolutely no responsibility."

Sir Keir added: "I think the role of the prime minister is to ensure that every single citizen in this country feels safe and respected, it's a shame that the prime minister doesn't share that."

But Ms Litman said Sir Keir should not be left "off the hook", saying she is "not really clear" on his position on rights for trans people.

"I'm not really interested in who comes out on top after the latest round of juvenile verbal sparring in the House of Commons," she added.

Kate Litman told ITV News that she believes Sir Keir Starmer 'lacks integrity relating to trans rights' and should not be let 'off the hook'

"I am interested in material improvements to the lives of trans people."

Cabinet ministers have jumped to the prime minister's defence, with Jeremy Hunt telling ITV News he was "not talking about that but was talking about Keir Starmer not being able to make up his mind".

The chancellor added that "everyone has been incredibly struck by the courage and resolve of Brianna's mother".

Mr Sunak concluded PMQs with a message to Brianna's mother, Esther Ghey, saying: "If I could just say also to Brianna Ghey's mother who is here, as I said earlier this week, what happened was an unspeakable and shocking tragedy.

"As I said earlier this week, in the face of that, for her mother to demonstrate the compassion and empathy that she did last weekend, I thought demonstrated the very best of humanity in the face of seeing the very worst of humanity.

"She deserves all our admiration and praise for that."

