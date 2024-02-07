Prince William returned to public duties on Wednesday for the first time since his father was diagnosed with cancer, and since his wife had surgery.

The heir to the throne, will be the leading member of the royal family at official events across the country as the King receives treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

He awarded honours like CBEs, OBEs and MBEs to recipients for their work or contribution to public life, at a royal investiture at Windsor Castle.

William honoured England women's record goal scorer Ellen Convery (formerly known as Ellen White) during the ceremony.

When asked about her conversation with the prince, she said: “I sent my best wishes to the King.

Mrs Ellen Convery (Ellen White), after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire. Credit: PA

“I just think, you know, it must be a difficult time for the family. He was really lovely.”

Recipients also included Suzie Hutchinson, Chief Executive and Service Lead at Little Heart Matters and John Broadfoot, Chairman and Founder of SOS Kit Aid.

Later this evening, he will attend a gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity.

While the Prince of Wales wants the focus of his work to be on the charities and the people he is meeting, he is likely to speak about the King’s cancer diagnosis and his wife’s recent treatment, ITV News understands.

The King’s cancer treatment as an outpatient started earlier this week.

He returned, with the Queen, to his Sandringham home in Norfolk on Tuesday after seeing his son, the Duke of Sussex, who had flown back to the UK from California.

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

William may step in to represent his father at an event, but no engagements are scheduled at the moment and the royal palaces will make arrangements if the need arises.

Kate left hospital last Monday and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be reunited with her three children after undergoing planned abdominal surgery on January 16 at the London Clinic.

William, 41, took time off work to support his family and planned to return once Kate’s care and recovery had settled, but the 42-year-old future queen is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

At the same private hospital that cared for Kate, the King received treatment for an enlarged prostate and was discharged the same day, but on Monday, Buckingham Palace announced Charles had been diagnosed with a “form of cancer”.

On Wednesday, The Royal Family's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a message from cancer support charity Macmillan, offering advice and help to those living with the disease.

Following the King's announcement, there was a 42% increase in visitors to Cancer Research's information webpages.

The charity's UK’s head of health and patient information, Dr Julie Sharp, said: "High profile cancer cases often act as a prompt to encourage people to find out more or think about their own health."

"If people spot something that's not normal for them or isn't going away, they should check with their GP. Spotting cancer at an early stage means treatment is more likely to be successful."

