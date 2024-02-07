﻿Prince William will return to public duties today following two health scares involving close members of his family.

The heir to the throne is also expected to speak about what his family have been through in recent days.

The Prince of Wales wants the focus of his work today to be on the charities and the people he is meeting but he will nevertheless speak about the King’s cancer diagnosis and his wife’s recent treatment.

William took a period of leave from official royal engagements after his wife, the Princess of Wales, underwent serious abdominal surgery.

Kate was in hospital for 13 nights and will be off work until at least Easter, although Kensington Palace has not revealed what her operation was for.

The Prince of Wales also took a call from his father, King Charles, just a few days ago about his cancer diagnosis.

Today, with Kate settled and recuperating at home in Windsor, William will return to work.

He’ll complete one of the routine royal investitures at Windsor Castle where members of the public are given their honours in recognition of their work or contribution to public life.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Clarence House. Credit: PA

The Prince will later attend an event for London’s Air Ambulance - which relies on charitable donations.

At the fundraising gala, he is expected to make a speech in which he will talk about the royal health announcements which have made headlines around the world.

The event, in central London, is one William has attended before as he became Patron of the charity in 2020.

He even flew one of their helicopters to mark the 30th anniversary of the service.

The Prince is an experienced helicopter pilot and used to work for East Anglia ambulance before he took on Royal duties full-time.

He will not want to make his family’s health issues the focus of the event, and will attempt to ensure as much money is raised as possible.

But given his father’s cancer diagnosis, 18 months into the King’s reign, William recognises there is sufficient public interest in the stories.

Charles with his eldest son William on the Madrisa ski slopes, above the Swiss village of Klosters Credit: John Stillwell/PA

He won’t address the ongoing breakdown in relations between him and his brother Prince Harry who arrived in the UK on Tuesday.

Harry saw the King at Clarence House for just under an hour after getting an overnight flight from his home in California.

The Duke of Sussex travelled alone without Meghan and their two children.

There are no plans for William and Harry to meet despite being in the same country which is an indication of the very poor state of their relationship.

King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled to Sandringham on Tuesday where the Monarch will spend his time during the early stages of his cancer treatment.

