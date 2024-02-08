Up to 10 inches of snow is forecast in parts of England and Wales on Thursday, as the Met Office issued weather alerts and warned of disruption to travel.

Amber weather warnings for snow have been issued for parts of northern England and north Wales, while a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings will be in force across the four nations.

It means travel delays on roads are likely; public transport vehicles and cars could be stranded; power cuts are possible; and some rural communities could be cut off temporarily.

In the area covered by the snow and ice warning, the Met Office said untreated pavements and cycle paths could be impassable.

Where are the amber weather warnings?

The amber warning across the Peak District and south Pennines is in place from 12pm until 6pm on Thursday, with up to 10 inches (25cm) of snow forecast across high ground.

A separate amber warning for snow and ice will be in place between 8am and 3pm on Thursday across north Wales and north-west Shropshire.

Where are the yellow weather warnings?

A yellow rain warning covering much of southern England and south-east Wales has been issued from 2am on Thursday to 6am on Friday.

Further yellow snow and ice warnings cover southern and central Scotland from 6pm on Thursday to 3pm on Friday, and from 10am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office said up to three inches of snow could fall in Northern Ireland and up to four inches in parts of Scotland.

Another yellow warning for snow and ice is in place in northern Scotland from 4pm on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday.

The UK is facing amber and yellow weather warnings throughout Thursday. Credit: PA

Met Office meteorologist Amy Bokota said an easterly wind meant that places “inland and higher up” were likely to see the most snow.

She said it was “unlikely” that significant levels of snow would be on the ground for days, but added it could lead to difficult driving conditions on Thursday.

The forecaster added that most places would see a return to milder conditions by the end of Thursday.

She said: “It will be quite a short-lived cold snap for much of the UK, but continuing on a little bit longer through parts of northern England and Scotland into the early hours of Friday and the start of the weekend.”

