A fundraiser has been launched for the "generous, sweet, loving" mother and two young daughters who were the victims of a chemical attack in Clapham.

The close friends, who set up the GoFundMe page said they hoped the "wonderful little family" would be safe and secure after the "brutal" attack.

They added: "At what is clearly a shocking and terrible time, we simply hope that their burden of trauma is not added to by financial worries."

An edited picture of the family, with their faces covered with hearts, was included on the crowd funding page.

The attack happened on Wednesday evening in South London with suspect Abdul Ezedi still on the run eight days later.

Investigators said the breakdown of a relationship between Ezedi and the mother may have been a motive for the harrowing incident.

She had agreed to meet Ezedi on the night of the attack, and she and her children were in a car with him when they were injured, police said.

The 31-year-old mum remains sedated in hospital and is still too ill to speak to police, she may lose the sight in her right eye.

Her two children were hurt but less severely.

On the fundraising page, the family friends thanked the neighbours from Lesser Avenue where the attack took place.

They said: "We are overwhelmed by your bravery and kindness and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for everything you did to save our friend and her daughters. You are angels in our eyes."

Shannon Christi, who lives on the street, told ITV News she heard banging and cries for help, prompting her to run out of her home. What she witnessed made her "see red", she said.

Ms Christi said: "I ran outside and saw this man take a little girl out the car and throw her to the floor twice. I ran over and grabbed the child and bought her into my house.

Shannon Christi, who says she helped the young children during the attack, retells the incident to ITV News' Helen Keenan

"He ran down the road and my partner chased him down. I saw another little girl crying so I took her in.

"Then, I saw the mum screaming I can't see. I just saw red. I had tunnel vision. The little girl was just crying."

Ms Christi, who began to feel a burning sensation in her mouth and on her skin, leading to her being taken to hospital, said the incident was "traumatising".

Despite a nationwide manhunt, led by the Metropolitan Police, Ezedi has remained at large since January 31.

A reward of up to £20,000 is on offer for information leading to the arrest of suspected chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi, police say.

The Met Police released new CCTV footage of Ezedi walking the streets of London, Sejal Karia has the latest

New CCTV footage was released of Ezedi crossing Westminster Bridge by the Houses of Parliament in London about two hours after the attack.

Counter terrorism officers, who specialise in tracking offenders, have "painstakingly" scoured hundreds of hours of CCTV.

They tracked his movements around the Tube network using his bank card, but it has not been used since that day.

Commander Jon Savell said it “remains our belief that he is being helped by others” and the police investigaton will continue to “target more of Ezedi’s associates”.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender on Monday and later released him on bail.

A timeline of Abdul Ezedi's movements

Early Wednesday: The wanted man left Newcastle in the “very, very early hours” of Wednesday and travelled south to the capital.

6.30am: Edezi arrived in the Tooting area by around 6.30am.

4.30pm: A sighting of his vehicle was reported at about 4.30pm in Croydon.

7pm: By about this time he was in Streatham.

7.25pm: The attack took place before he allegedly attempted to drive away from the scene, crashing into a stationary vehicle and fleeing on foot.

7.30pm: Minutes after the attack Ezedi boarded a tube at Clapham South underground station.

8pm: He was at King’s Cross tube station.

8.42pm: Ezedi was filmed on CCTV in Tesco on Caledonian Road, with a “fairly significant facial injury” buying a bottle of water, before leaving and heading right.

9pm: Ezedi got on a Victoria line tube at 9pm heading south

9.10pm: Arrives at Victoria Station on the Victoria line

9.16pm: Leaves Victoria eastbound on the District Line

9.30pm: Exits Tower Hill Underground station.

9.47pm: Ezedi is seen on Allhallows Lane. He travels through a passage to Cousin Lane. Then he turns right, walking towards Upper Thames Street

9.51pm: Ezedi then turns left onto Upper Thames Street.

9.54pm: Seen travelling along Upper Thames Street.

9.59pm: Ezedi passes the City of London School on Pauls Walk, heading towards Blackfriars Bridge. He passes the riverboat pier.

10.04pm: Ezedi then passes the Unilever building and heads towards Victoria Embankment.

More than 200 calls have been received from members of the public with potential sightings, but they have since been discounted.

Ezedi allegedly threw the younger child to the ground during the attack at 7.25pm before attempting to drive away from the scene, crashing into a stationary vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Three members of the public who came to the aid of the family during Wednesday’s attack, two aged in their 30s and one in her 50s, have all been discharged from hospital with minor burns

Anyone with information about Abdul Ezedi is asked to call 020 7175 2784 or for an immediate sighting dial 999. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

