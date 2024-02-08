Law banning hypnotism in Bolton overturned after top performer persuades council

Credit: Usually the permits are granted but in Bolton, the council said it did not license hypnosis shows, and had banned them since the early 80's.

A top hypnotist managed to overturn a ban on the practice in Bolton after persuading the local council.

Robert Temple was due to perform in the Greater Manchester town, but under a UK-wide law passed in 1952 he had to ask Bolton Council for a hypnotism permit.

Usually the permits are granted but in Bolton, the council said it did not license hypnosis shows, and had banned them since the early 80's, according to a post by Temple on Facebook.

The law states, "no person shall give an exhibition, demonstration or performance of hypnotism on any living person at or in connection with an entertainment to which the public are admitted".

Hypnotism is defined as "hypnotism, mesmerism" or putting a "person any form of induced sleep or trance" and makes the mind more "susceptible" to "direction or manipulation".

Breaking the law could lead to a conviction or fine of up to £1,000.

Mr Temple managed to persuade the local authority to overturn their ruling, in a written statement.

Speaking after his historic victory, Temple, told the Guardian, said: “It’s a big day for us actually.

"It seems like a really small, insignificant, weird little thing in the grand scheme of things, but yeah it’s nice to have a 40-year-old rule overturned."

A spokesperson for Bolton Council said: “The licensing policy was planned to run from 2016 - 2021, it was agreed it would be extended as is, due to the pressures placed upon the licensing team by the COVID pandemic, where other priorities were being addressed. We are currently looking at the entire policy, now we are out of the pressures of COVID.

"In this case the licensing committee have reviewed the submission and agreed to grant a license.

“We are currently looking at the entire policy, now we are out of the pressures of COVID. The outcome of that review will be presented to the licensing committee for a decision later this year.”

Mr Temple will perform his show Red Raw, described as “improvised comedy under the influence of hypnosis”, at Bolton’s Albert Halls on Saturday.

Is hypnosis dangerous?

Hypnosis leads you into a deeply relaxed state and usually leads the person under hypnosis, use your agreed methods to help you towards your goals.

The NHS says people are fully in control when under hypnosis and do not have to take on the therapist's suggestions if you do not want to, if you're doing hypnotherapy.

If necessary, you can bring yourself out of the hypnotic state. Hypnosis does not work if you do not want to be hypnotised.

Do not use hypnotherapy if you have psychosis or certain types of personality disorder, as it could make your condition worse, the NHS advises.

