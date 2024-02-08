Number of no fault evictions hit eight year high, new data shows

The number of Section 21 no-fault eviction notices served in England increased by almost a third in 2023.New Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data shows 30,230 were served last year, compared to 23,822 in 2022.The number of court-ordered bailiff repossessions jumped by 50% to 9,457.

That's the highest number of Section 21 notices issued since 2016.

The government has promised to ban Section 21 notices, and the Renters Reform Bill is currently making its way through Parliament. However, ministers say a ban will be delayed until the court system is reformed.

Landlords have been lobbying the government abolishing no-fault evictions, as they struggle to evict tenants in England's clogged up court system.

They say getting rid of Section 21 will make it worse.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...