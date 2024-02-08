Mobile phone services have been suspended across Pakistan as millions vote for the country's next government.

Pakistan's Interior Ministry said it made the decision to prevent further unrest, but supporters of jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan have said it amounts to a "severe assault on democracy".

The decision comes after twin bombings killed at least 30 people on Wednesday, in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan. The so-called Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Tens of thousands of security forces were deployed at polling stations across the country as voting got underway on Thursday, with the risk of violence continuing to loom.

In Balochistan, grenades were thrown at polling stations, causing panic amongst voters, although police reported no injuries

Gunmen, meanwhile, opened fire on Pakistani soldiers in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, killing at least one serviceman.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for either of the attacks.

The build-up to Pakistan's latest election has been marred by allegations from Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party that its candidates were denied a fair chance at campaigning.

Mr Khan, who continues to lead the party, was jailed last month for a number of separate offences, including corruption and revealing state secrets.

As many as 44 political parties are vying for a share of the 266 seats that are up for grabs in the National Assembly - or the lower house of parliament - while an additional 70 seats are reserved for women and minorities in the 336-seat house.

After the election, the new parliament will choose the country's next prime minister, although Pakistan's deep political divisions make a coalition government seem the more likely outcome.

If no single party wins a simple majority, the group which places first will get a chance to form a coalition government, relying on allies in the house.

Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League, is expected to win a fourth term should his party achieve a majority.

The Pakistan Muslim League will be rivalled by the Pakistan People's Party, whose leader, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, is seen as a rising star in Pakistani politics.

Mr Bhutto-Zadari is the son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and has most recently served as Pakistan's foreign minister.

This year's election comes at a delicate time for Pakistan - a nuclear-armed country in a region rife with hostile boundaries and tense relations.

Containing civil unrest, tackling a spiraling economy and stemming illegal migration are some of the major issues that Pakistan's next government will have to tackle.

