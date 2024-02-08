Play Brightcove video

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship gives the latest after Queen Camilla was asked about King Charles's health

Queen Camilla has said the King is coping "extremely well" with his cancer diagnosis and has thanked members of the public for their messages of support.

The Queen, 76, gave the update on her husband during a visit to a charity concert on Thursday evening at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire.

Asked about how Charles was coping, she replied: “Well, he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances, he’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.

“He’s doing extremely well under circumstances. We are very touched by all of the letters and messages.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday that the King, 75, had been diagnosed with cancer while undergoing a corrective procedure on his enlarged prostate.

King Charles and the Queen seen for the first time since his cancer diagnosis. Credit: PA

He has started treatment and while he has postponed public-facing duties he “remains wholly positive about his treatment,” a palace statement said. Buckingham Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer the King has been diagnosed with, but it is understood he does not have prostate cancer.

Since Charles's announcement, Macmillan Cancer Support has said the number of people visiting its website has surged.

The charity’s chief executive, Gemma Peters, said: “Our thoughts remain with His Majesty The King and his family during what must be a very difficult time.

“We hope that, by sharing his diagnosis so publicly and at such an early stage, the King will encourage others to come forward and speak to their GP if they are worried about any signs or symptoms."

