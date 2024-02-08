Rishi Sunak has refused to apologise to Brianna Ghey's family over a trans jibe he made in the Commons on Wednesday.

The prime minister said it was “sad and wrong” to link his comments at Prime Minister’s Questions to Brianna’s case.

Brianna’s father, Peter Spooner, told ITV News Mr Sunak should say sorry for the “degrading” and “dehumanising” remark made in the Commons.

Esther Ghey, the mother of Brianna, a trans teenager who was murdered, was visiting Parliament when Mr Sunak aimed the jibe at Sir Keir Starmer. The Chamber had heard just moments before that she was expected to watch PMQs from the public gallery.

Replying to calls to apologise to Brianna's family, Mr Sunak said on Thursday: “Like everyone, I was completely shocked by Brianna’s case. To have your child taken from you in such awful circumstances is almost impossible to come to terms with, and for Brianna’s mum to talk with such empathy and compassion about that, I thought, was inspiring and it showed the very best of humanity.

“I’ve nothing but the most heartfelt sympathy for her entire family and friends.

“But to use that tragedy to detract from the very separate and clear point I was making about Keir Starmer’s proven track record of multiple U-turns on major policies, because he doesn’t have a plan, I think is both sad and wrong, and it demonstrates the worst of politics.”

Brianna Ghey, 16.

Pressed further on whether he will honour the apology Brianna's father has asked for, Mr Sunak reiterated his point that it was "legitimate" to point out the leader of the opposition's U-turns.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed to death by Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 15 at the time, after luring her to a park in Cheshire on February 11 last year. Jenkinson and Ratcliffe were last week sentenced to life behind bars.

The court heard transphobia played a part in her "exceptionally brutal" murder, with the judge telling Ratcliffe: "Your messages about Brianna were transphobic. You consistently referred to her in a way that was dehumanising."

Mr Sunak's refusal to apologise comes after Briana's father, Mr Spooner, told ITV News: "I feel the prime minister's comments were unacceptable. As the leader of our country he should have a more sensitive approach.

"Regardless of this being a topic for Parliament, he has been dehumanising in his approach.

"I feel he should apologise for his remarks which have come across degrading."

Esther Ghey said in a post today on her campaign page, Peace & Mind UK, that she didn't want to comment and instead said her focus is on creating a "more under standing, peaceful, and stronger society for everyone".

"I don't wish to comment on reports of wording or comments recently made. My focus is on creating a positive change and a lasting legacy for Brianna," she wrote.

The exchange between the leaders took place during PMQs in the House of Commons, which Sir Keir had opened by praising the "unwavering bravery" of Ms Ghey which, he said, has "touched us all".

"As a father, I can’t even imagine the pain that she is going through and I am glad that she is with us in the gallery here today,” Sir Keir, who met Ms Ghey on Wednesday, told MPs.

Brianna with her mum; Esther Ghey Credit: Family handout

Several minutes later, Mr Sunak and Sir Keir began clashing over the government missing targets to reduce NHS waiting lists.

The Labour leader said of the PM: “He says he stands by his commitments. He once insisted if he missed his promises, these are the words he used: ‘I am the prime minister,’ and then he said: ‘It is on me personally.’

“Today, we learn from his own officials that he is the blocker to any deal to end the doctors’ strikes and every time he is asked, he blames everyone else.

“So, what exactly did he mean when he said it is on him personally if he doesn’t meet his promise?”

Mr Sunak replied: “We are bringing the waiting lists down for the longest waiters and making progress, but it is a bit rich to hear about promises from someone who has broken every single promise he was elected on.

“I think I have counted almost 30 in the last year. Pensions, planning, peerages, public sector pay, tuition fees, childcare, second referendums, defining a woman – although in fairness, that was only 99% of a U-turn".

A shocked Sir Keir hit back, saying: “Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna’s mother is in this chamber. Shame.

“Parading as a man of integrity when he’s got absolutely no responsibility.”

The Labour leader added that the role of the prime minister is to "ensure that every single citizen in this country feels safe and respected, it’s a shame that the prime minister doesn’t share that.”

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt suggested Mr Sunak should reflect on his words - as should Sir Keir.

She said: “Whatever the rough and tumble of this place, whatever the pressures and mistakes that are made in the heat of political combat, we owe it to the people who sent us here to strive every day to make them proud of us and this place.

“The prime minister is a good and caring man. I am sure that he has reflected on things and I understand he will say something later today, or perhaps even during this session.

“That is not just about Mr and Mrs Ghey that he should reflect on, but I am sure he is also reflecting about people who are trans, or who have trans loved ones and family, some of whom sit on these green benches".

