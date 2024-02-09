Play Brightcove video

As the new rules behind blue cards are announced, Aisha Zahid and Lucrezia Millarini discuss what it could mean for the beautiful game

Blue cards are set to be introduced to football more than 50 years after the red and yellow cards were first brought into the game.

Players will be shown a blue card if they commit a cynical foul, or show dissent towards a referee, linesman or fourth official, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has said.

All these are currently yellow card offenses, but under the new rules, players would face being sin-binned and would have to spend ten minutes in the technical area.

They mark the biggest disciplinary shake-up in the sport since the 1970 Mexico World Cup where red and yellow cards were first introduced.

Blue cards, along with sin-bin trials and other measures are hoped to improve player behaviour.

Premier league managers and legends have already blasted the decision, with former Arsenal player and pundit Paul Merson dubbing the 'blue cards' a "waste of time".

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, Everton's Sean Dyche and Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson are among those who have voiced criticism for the new rules.

What is happening?

The IFAB, the governing body that determines the laws of the game of association football, is set to publish protocols on Friday in an effort to improve participant behaviour, including trials for a sin-bin.

Sin-bins have been trialled successfully at grassroots level and are now set to be tested higher up the chain.

However, during the initial trial phase, top-level competitions will not be involved. This is to avoid confusion among players – for instance if their domestic league ran a trial but a continental competition they were involved in at the same time did not.

It is not precisely clear what level the new protocols will be stress-tested at initially.

What’s this about blue cards?

It is understood referees will use blue cards to indicate a player must go to the sin-bin.

Sin-bins will be used for two specific offences – dissent and tactical fouls, such as Giorgio Chiellini’s tug on Bukayo Saka in the Euro 2020 final.

Bournemouth's Philip Billing (right) is shown a red card by referee Rebecca Welch for serious foul play. Credit: PA

Players will be ordered to go to the technical area for ten minutes. If a player has already been booked, a blue card will mean they are sent off. Two blue cards will also result in dismissal.

What other measures are the IFAB looking at?

As well as sin-bins, competitions will have the option to trial ‘captain only zones’.

These are to be used by referees when they feel threatened or intimidated and mean that once the zone has been created, only team captains should enter.

A further trial is understood to centre on ‘cooling-off’ periods, where a referee sends teams to their penalty areas to calm down after a mass confrontation, for example.

Another trial will look at a new approach to how long goalkeepers can handle the ball, and how play should restart when they hold on too long.

Currently goalkeepers can hold on for six seconds and anything over that is supposed to be penalised with an indirect free-kick, but lawmakers are concerned this is not being properly enforced.

