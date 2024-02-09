The man who was on the run after attacking a mother and her two children with a corrosive substance is believed to have "gone into" the River Thames, but no body has been found yet, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The force said it is their main working hypothesis as to the whereabouts of the alkali attacker.

Despite a nationwide manhunt, Abdul Shakoor Ezedi, 35, evaded police after attacking the family with a corrosive alkali substance in Clapham, south London on January 31.

The family were left in hospital, with some of their injuries believed to be life-changing. It is thought the mother may lose sight in her right eye as a result of the attack.

Police released CCTV footage and photographs as they were trying to find and catch Ezedi, and raided multiple locations up and down England in search for information, including a takeaway in Newcastle where he is believed to have worked.

A £20,000 reward was on offer for information that could lead to Ezedi's arrest.

It was also revealed by police that Ezedi had been in a relationship with the woman he doused in corrosive liquid.

What happened on January 31?

Witnesses say they saw a man grab the youngest child from a car and throw her onto the road twice in Lesser Avenue, near Clapham Common on January 31. Screams could then be heard from the mother on Wednesday at 7.25pm, they told ITV News.

Shannon Christi told ITV News she heard banging and cries for help, prompting her to run out of her home. What she witnessed made her "see red", she said.

Ms Christi said: "I ran outside and saw this man take a little girl out the car and throw her to the floor twice. I ran over and grabbed the child and bought her into my house.

"He ran down the road and my partner chased him down. I saw another little girl crying so I took her in. Then, I saw the mum screaming I can't see. I just saw red. I had tunnel vision. The little girl was just crying."

Ms Christi, who began to feel a burning sensation in her mouth and on her skin, leading to her being taken to hospital, said the incident was "traumatising".

A timeline of Abdul Ezedi's movements

Early Wednesday, January 31: The wanted man left Newcastle in the “very, very early hours” of Wednesday and travelled south to the capital.

6.30am: Edezi arrived in the Tooting area by around 6.30am.

4.30pm: A sighting of his vehicle was reported at about 4.30pm in Croydon.

7pm: By about this time he was in Streatham.

7.25pm: The attack took place before he allegedly attempted to drive away from the scene, crashing into a stationary vehicle and fleeing on foot.

7.30pm: Minutes after the attack Ezedi boarded a tube at Clapham South underground station.

8pm: He was at King’s Cross tube station.

8.42pm: Ezedi was filmed on CCTV in Tesco on Caledonian Road, with a “fairly significant facial injury” buying a bottle of water, before leaving and heading right.

9pm: He got on a Victoria line tube at 9pm heading south

9.10pm: Arrives at Victoria Station on the Victoria line

9.16pm: Leaves Victoria eastbound on the District Line

9.30pm: He exited Tower Hill Underground station.

Police then released a series of CCTV images and videos as they attempted to track his whereabouts over the following week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…