Gaza: Netanyahu orders evacuation of Rafah in preparation for ground invasion

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered troops to evacuate the population of Rafah ahead of an expected invasion of the Gaza town.

Netanyahu made the announcement on Friday following international criticism of Israel’s plan to invade the crowded town on Egypt's border.

Israel says Rafah is the last remaining Hamas stronghold and it needs to send in troops to complete its war plan against them.

More than half of the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million people have fled to Rafah, heeding Israeli evacuation orders ahead of the military’s expanding ground offensive.

Netanyahu said a “massive operation” is needed in Rafah and asked security officials to present a “double plan” that would include the evacuation of civilians and a military operation to “collapse” remaining Hamas militant units.

Many of the families in Rafah are displaced Palestinians forced out of their homes by Israel's operation. Credit: AP

Even in areas of refuge, such as Rafah, Israel routinely launches air strikes against what it says are Hamas targets.

Evacuation orders now cover the majority of the besieged enclave.

It comes after at least nine people, including children and women, have been killed in overnight airstrikes in Rafah.

Hospital staff and witnesses claim the bombardment came from Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), but the IDF is yet to take responsibility for the attack.

