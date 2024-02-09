A Frenchman has been awarded the Guinness World Record for creating the tallest structure using matchsticks, after his Eiffel Tower model was initially rejected by the body.

Richard Plaud created a 7.19 metre (23.6 feet) high replica of the iconic landmark, using more than 700,000 matchsticks.

Earlier this week, Mr Plaud said Guinness World Records ruled his attempt as ineligible because he did not use "commercially available" matchsticks.

He described the decision as a "great disappointment" and "misunderstanding".

But in a dramatic U-turn, Mark McKinley, Director of Central Records Services, said that the organisation has reversed its decision.

“We take a lot of pride in being as thorough as possible when reviewing evidence, because our rules and evidence requirements level the playing field for everyone, everywhere who wants to attempt a record," he said.

Since Mr Plaud's public appeal, Mr McKinley says the Guinness World Records have learnt more "about the techniques used by the matchstick model community."

He added: "after a second review of this achievement in relation to similar record titles that we have awarded, it seems that we have been heavy-handed in the application of our rules in this case.

More than 700,000 matchsticks were used to create the replica. Credit: Richard Plaud / Facebook

"We are therefore very happy to award Richard with the Guinness World Records title and we have corrected some inconsistencies within our rules which now allow the matchsticks to be snipped and shaped as the modeller sees fit.

"We regret the distress that the last 24 hours will have caused on what should have been a moment of celebration for Richard. I hope he'll accept our belated congratulations on behalf of everyone at GWR on his truly impressive structure - and his new Guinness World Records title.”

