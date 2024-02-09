Junior doctors to strike for four days over pay dispute

Junior doctors will go on strike from February 24 to February 28, the British Medical Association has announced.

The union said the government had “failed to meet the deadline to put an improved pay offer on the table”.

It added: “In a show of goodwill, the BMA provided the Health Secretary with an option to delay further strike action.

“She was asked to extend the current strike mandate for a short period – and thus allow talks to continue with the aim to achieve a resolution for this year’s dispute.

“Disappointingly, she declined to agree to extending the mandate.”

The BMA said the strikes could still be called off “if a credible offer is made”.

