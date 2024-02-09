Prince Harry settles with Mirror Group on remaining phone hacking claims

The Duke of Sussex has settled the remaining parts of his phone hacking claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, the High Court has heard.

In December, the High Court ruled to award £140,600 in damages to the Duke of Sussex after a trial found his mobile was hacked by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) journalists between 2006-2011.

The judge ruled the media group - which includes The Daily and Sunday Mirror and Sunday People - had been involved in "extensive" phone hacking techniques on a "widespread and habitual basis".

A total of 33 articles in Harry’s claim were examined during the trial last year, with 15 articles found to have been the product of unlawful information gathering.

Mr Justice Fancourt concluded that Harry’s phone was hacked “to a modest extent” by MGN, awarding him £140,600 in damages.

But there were a further 115 articles were in his claim, which may have been the subject of a further trial.

However, during a hearing in London on Friday, his barrister David Sherborne confirmed a settlement had been reached between the duke and MGN.

Mr Sherborne said the publisher would make an interim payment of £400,000.

Prince Harry was awarded £140,600. Credit: PA

Prince Harry's claim was that MGN journalists were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging”, or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

Harry, 39, became the first senior British royal to give evidence in 130 years, when he became involved in five cases at the High Court, including similar claims brought against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) and News Group Newspapers (NGN).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...