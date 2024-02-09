Red Bull boss Christian Horner faces hearing after claims about behaviour

Red Bull boss Christian Horner will face a hearing on Friday as he prepares to defend himself against an accusation of “inappropriate behaviour”.

The 50-year-old team principal “completely denies” the claims which were made by another member of staff at the British-based team.

Red Bull, the Austrian energy drinks company which owns the Milton Keynes-based team, confirmed on Monday an independent investigation had been launched after it was made aware of the allegations.

It is not clear where the hearing will be held, while a conclusion is not expected on the day.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation," a spokesperson for Red Bull said.

“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Horner is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell. Credit: PA

Horner has been in charge at Red Bull since they entered Formula One 19 years ago.

During that time he has overseen seven drivers’ world championships and six constructors’ titles.

The team dominated last season, winning 21 of the 22 races in 2023 as Max Verstappen defended his drivers’ crown.

Regardless of the outcome of Friday’s planned investigation, it has overshadowed the start of the 2024 campaign, with Red Bull set to unveil their new car on February 15 ahead of pre-season testing and the opening race in Bahrain next month.

