Rishi Sunak's tax summary shows he earned £2.2 million last year

Rishi Sunak made £2.2 million in earnings last year and paid more than £500,000 in UK tax, his tax documents show.

The prime minister released the summary of his tax affairs on Friday afternoon while Parliament was in recess, showing that he made £1.8 million in capital gains last year - up from £1.6 million the year before.

He paid £508,308 in tax in the financial year 2022-23, the statement showed.

Mr Sunak made nearly £1.8 million through capital gains – up from £1.6 million in 2021/22 – as well as £293,407 in other interest and dividends.

All of the investment income and capital gains came from a US-based investment fund listed as a blind trust, according to the summary.

He also earned £139,477 from his ministerial and prime ministerial salaries, a sum that pales in comparison with his investment income.

Rather than a full tax return, No 10 published “a summary” of Mr Sunak’s UK taxable income, capital gains and tax paid over the last tax year as reported to HM Revenue & Customs, prepared by accountancy service Evelyn Partners.

The former California resident separately paid 6,847 US dollars in tax from 45,646 US dollars of dividends that were taxed separately in the US in 2022.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…