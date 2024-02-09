Super Bowl 58: Everything you need to know ahead of America's biggest game

The first Super Bowl in Las Vegas has everything the imaginary NFL scriptwriters could have wanted.

There is Patrick Mahomes and the narrow underdogs, the Kansas City Chiefs, aiming to become the first repeat champions in 19 years.

There is also Brock Purdy returning from injury after rising from the title of "Mr Irrelevant" to lead the San Francisco 49ers to the brink of a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title.

And, of course, there is the glitz and glamour of America's sin city, the star-studded halftime performances and the millions of new fans watching the game because of Taylor Swift.

When is the Super Bowl and who is playing?

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday.

Both teams managed to win their respective playoff championship games to book their place in the biggest game in the NFL calendar.

The Chiefs are hoping to become back-to-back champions for the first time in their history, while the 49ers look to make their first Super Bowl return since losing to the Chiefs back in 2020.

What is the UK time for the 2024 Super Bowl?

In the UK, kick-off will be at 11.30pm. But, in the US, the game will start at 3.30pm Pacific Standard Time, which is a 6.30pm kick-off on the east coast.

Because the Super Bowl is being played in Las Vegas, it is starting earlier than usual in order to hit a primetime viewing slot on the US' east coast.

How do I watch Super Bowl 2024?

In the UK, the Super Bowl will be broadcast free-to-air on ITV1 and online via ITVX.

Paid subscribers of Sky Sports will also get coverage, and TalkSport will cover the game on the radio.

Where is the Super Bowl being played?

Workers prepare Allegiant Stadium ahead of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Credit: AP

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis called his new home the Death Star in 2020 - and the name stuck.

Allegiant Stadium, with its black facade, resembles the ominous space station from the “Star Wars” movie franchise that was capable of destroying planets.

Players to watch

For the 49ers, a lot of their hopes rest on the shoulders of Quarterback Brock Purdy.

The third-youngest quarterback ever to start a Super Bowl, the 24-year-old Purdy can cap a remarkable rise from final pick of the 2022 draft and being dubbed 'Mr Irrelevant' to champion in less than two years.

San Francisco QB Brock Purdy. Credit: AP

At the other end of the field is Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He is looking to cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in NFL history with his third Lombardi in his first six seasons as a starter, and perhaps even capture a third Super Bowl MVP to go with it.

Mahomes sacrificed stats for wins most of the season, relying on the league's No. 2-ranked defense while the Kansas City offense was scuffling. His partnership with Tight-end Travis Kelce has helped steer the side into the Super Bowl.

Glitz, glamour and spectacle: Who is performing at half-time?

After Rihanna’s superb performance at Super Bowl LVII last year, R&B megastar Usher will be the man trusted to entertain Allegiant Stadium and the millions watching around the world during half-time.

Usher’s new album, Coming Home, will reportedly be released on February 11 – the same day as the Super Bowl.

Country music star Reba McEntire will lead pre-game performances, along with Post Malone and Andra Day.

Day will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing, which is known as “the Black national anthem”, and has been a pregame entertainment staple since 2011.

Tiësto had been scheduled to perform but has since pulled out due to family reasons.

Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens. Credit: AP

The game, already usually the most-watched programme in America, has seen even more attention this year, since Kansas City’s tight end Travis Kelce began dating pop star Taylor Swift.

The romance between Swift and Kelce, which NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he “couldn’t have scripted,” has been the talk of the league this season, with her appearances at Chiefs games generating intense interest from her legion of Swifties.

Front Office Sports reported Swift has generated a “brand value” of $331.5 million (£264 million) for the Chiefs and the NFL, citing data from Apex Marketing Group.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...