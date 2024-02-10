Investigation launched after private jet crash-lands onto Florida highway

Play Brightcove video

US f ederal authorities have launched an investigation after two people died when a private jet attempted to make an emergency landing on a Florida highway.

Five people were onboard the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet when it crashed on Friday at around 3.15pm (local time), according to t he Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The crash took place the near city of Naples, along a stretch of road known as Alligator Alley.

A joint-investigation will be conducted between the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The plane had taken off from an airport at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, at around 1pm (local time) and was scheduled to land in Naples around the time of the crash, a spokesperson for the Naples Airport Authority said.

A pilot had contacted the tower requesting an emergency landing, saying they had lost both engines.

The pilot was cleared to land on a runway, but replied "we're not going to make the runway. We've lost both engines", according to a tape of the call cited by the Naples Daily News.

The tower lost contact before airport workers saw smoke rising from the highway, just a few miles away, the spokesperson added.

Emergency services arrived on the scene a short while later and recued three of the five people onboard the plane.

The aircraft was operated by Hop-a-Jet Worldwide Charter, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to the FlightAware aircraft tracker.

The aircraft had been scheduled to fly back to Fort Lauderdale on Friday afternoon.

Hop-a-Jet said on Friday night that it had "received confirmed reports of an accident involving one of our leased aircraft near Naples" and would send a team to the crash site.

"Our immediate concern is for the well-being of our passengers, crew members, and their families," the statement said.