US senator posts selfie with 'doppelgaenger' German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

US Senator Chris Coons posted a selfie on Friday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in which they share a shockingly striking resemblance.

The photo, posted on X , formerly known as Twitter , shows the two men with n early identical greying hair, middle-aged baldness, and a very similar smile.

Coons and Scholz also share the same relative age - 60 and 65 respectively - and the same relative height - about 5ft 7in.

"Wer ist wer?" the 60-year-old American Democrat tweeted, which is German for "who is who."

Scholz tweeted out another picture, writing instead: " Great to see my Doppelgänger again - @ChrisCoons!"

Coons met Scholz at the German ambassador's residence in Washington on Thursday evening.

The German chancellor was in the US capital for a scheduled meeting with President Joe Biden to encourage support for Ukraine.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed published on Thursday, Scholz wrote: "Others around the world are watching closely to see whether these divisions can be exploited."

"We must prove them wrong by convincing citizens on both sides of the Atlantic that a Russian victory would make the world a far more dangerous place."

