A man who was seen on video leaping over a court table and attacking a Nevada judge while in court has been charged with attempted murder, according to a criminal complaint.

Deobra Redden, 30, also faces counts of battery on a protected person, battery of an officer, battery by a prisoner, intimidating a public officer, extortion and other charges in connection with the January 3 attack on Judge Mary Kay Holthus during his sentencing in another case, the court document says.

“Once he knew she was about to sentence him to prison, (Redden) did leap over defense counsel table into the well of the courtroom, thereafter rushing towards the judicial bench and jumping over it ‘superman’ style directly into Judge Mary Kay Holthus’s judicial space, landing directly on top of her and immediately attacking her by grabbing her, pulling her hair, placing his hands around her throat and/or hitting her on the head,” the criminal complaint says.

Footage shows the defendant leaping across the judge's bench and landing on top of Mary Kay Holthus

Video credit: AP

Several of the battery charges allege Redden fought with a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer, a clerk and a marshal, and spit on an officer, according to the complaint.

Last week, he appeared in court before a different judge and a preliminary hearing on the new charges was set for February 14.

An attorney on the more recent case has yet to be appointed.

A video of the earlier incident went viral on social media.

In the video, Redden's attorney is seen telling the judge he believed his client could complete probation successfully.

“I appreciate that,” the judge replied, “but I think it’s time that he get a taste of something else because – I just can’t, with that history.”

Seconds later, Redden shouted, “F**k that b*tch!” and ran toward the judge, leaping over the bench and attacking her.

Redden tackled Holthus to the ground, and both disappeared from the camera’s view behind the bench, the video shows.

As others in the courtroom tried to restrain him, Redden screamed, “F**k you both!” and threw several punches.

The judge stayed on the ground for several minutes before standing up, appearing to say she hit her head.

Holthus “experienced some injuries,” a statement from Clark County Courts read.

