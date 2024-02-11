Taylor Swift has completed her 5,700-mile journey to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play for the Chiefs at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

It was a tight travel schedule for the popstar, who, according to flight trackers, landed in LAX on Saturday at 3.30pm local time, hot off the heels of a performance in Tokyo on Saturday night.

The singer-songwriter then continued on to Las Vegas, and was pictured on Sunday arriving at the Allegiant Stadium with rapper Ice Spice and actor Blake Lively to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift has been dating Chiefs tight end Kelce since the first couple of weeks of the season, with the pair's relationship having a considerable impact on the NFL.

Front Office Sports, a media organisation covering the business of sport, reported Swift has generated a “brand value” of $331.5 million (£264 million) for the Chiefs and the NFL.

In Kansas City - the ‘Swift lift’ is tangible, ITV News US Correspondent Dan Rivers reported earlier this week. Westside Storey, a boutique tucked away in a quiet neighbourhood, selling vintage Chiefs merchandise, has been propelled into the limelight, after Swift wore one of their jerseys.

Swift walked into the stadium wearing a black outfit with a red jacket slung over her shoulder, apparently getting the memo from Kelce and many of the Chiefs.

He wore a shimmering black suit, quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore a sharp black suit of his own, and even Chiefs coach Andy Reid wore a black blazer as the Chiefs leaned into the villain role in which they have been cast.

"Anti-Hero” also happens to be the lead single from Swift's Grammy-winning album, “Midnights.” “She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books herself,” Kelce said after the Grammys last Sunday. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.”

On his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce said he had tried and failed to give Swift a friendship bracelet during her performance at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce then invited her to watch him perform at the home of the Chiefs, and she surprisingly showed up for their Week 2 game against Chicago.

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens. Credit: AP

The 14-time Grammy-winner soon became a regular at games, both home and away, frequently sitting with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Swift occasionally brought along friends, including Lively and Ryan Reynolds. "Having Taylor as a new Chiefs fan is very unique," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told a small group of reporters.

“I don't ever do an interview without someone asking me about it. I think a lot of players and coaches on the team are in the same boat. The most important thing is we're happy for the two of them that they have found each other and have such a special relationship.” There was plenty of star power besides Swift for the NFL's marquee night. Usher was performing at halftime of the Super Bowl, and was rumoured to have several guests planned, while Post Malone and Reba McEntire were performing before the game. Few were to be under a brighter spotlight than Swift, though. Her dash from the Tokyo Dome, where she promised fans that “we're all gonna go on a great adventure,” had Swifties around the world watching online flight trackers, while her boyfriend seemed to get as many questions about his relationship as the game during the run-up to kickoff.

Asked to explain the intense interest, Kelce replied: “I think the values we stand for and just who we are as people — we love to shine light on others, shine light on the people that help and support us, and on top of that, I think we both just love life.” Kelce and Swift won't have a whole lot of time together, regardless of how the game plays out. After winning a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award at the Grammys for “Midnights,” announcing her next album will drop in April and attending the Super Bowl, Swift is due back across the Pacific later this week.

The international leg of her Eras Tour resumes Friday night with the first of three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. “This week is truly the best kind of chaos,” she posted Wednesday on Instagram.

