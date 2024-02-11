The King has been seen in public for the first time since retreating to Sandringham for his cancer treatment.

He waved at cameras as he and Queen Camilla walked to church – as they do every Sunday when they are in Norfolk – for the 11 o’clock service at St Mary Magdelene Church close to Sandringham House.

He looked cheerful despite his difficult circumstances.

It’s not known if he will stay on the Sandringham Estate or if he’ll need to travel to London on a regular basis for doctors to be able to administer his treatment.

Buckingham Palace has not revealed what kind of cancer the King has, other than to rule out prostate cancer.

Charles III had gone into hospital for a prostate operation last month when the cancer was subsequently discovered during pre-operation checks.

This weekend, King Charles has spoken of his “most heartfelt thanks” following the good wishes he has received from around the world.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Clarence House in London following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis on Monday.

In a statement released from Sandringham House, the King spoke of his “comfort and encouragement” that the messages give to him – about which he said “all of those who have been affected by cancer will know”.

Similar to the public awareness generated by him revealing his prostate operation in January, the King on Saturday wrote how it was “heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has help promote public understanding”.

His statement praised the organisations which support cancer patients and their families and he said: “my admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Whilst the King is being forced to step back from public duties, Queen Camilla will continue with her own programme of royal engagements next week and her husband continues to work through his treatment plan.

Camilla made a 6-hour car journey from Sandringham on Thursday to attend an event at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire after poor weather grounded her planned helicopter flight.

Her staff said she was determined not to let down the charities and military units she had come to support in Salisbury.

At the cathedral, Camilla told an air ambulance pilot that the King was “doing extremely well under the circumstances” and the messages of support were “very cheering”.

