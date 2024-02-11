Travis Kelce's barber, Patrick Regan, has told ITV News that a "determined" Taylor Swift will make it to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Swift is currently in the midst of her worldwide Era's Tour, and performed in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday.

There has been wide speculation as to whether she would be able attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday to watch her NFL star boyfriend play due to the lengthy trip she would need to make to get there in time.

But fans and aviation journalists on social media said they have identified Swift’s private jet, labeled “The Football Era.”

It arrived from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to Los Angeles’ LAX airport just after 3:30 p.m. local time.

When asked whether Swift is likely to make an appearance at America's most-watched football game, Mr Patty told ITV News: "I think she will, she is a very determined person.

Travis Kelce's barber, Patrick Regan, says Taylor Swift will make "her best effort" to support her boyfriend at the Super Bowl on Sunday

"I am pretty sure she'll make her best effort to be there," he added.

Mr Regan was just 12 years old when he started to cut hair. Over the years, he grew his brand online and is now is one of the favorite barbers for American athletes.

Now, he has been pictured alongside Swift in the stands cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.

He told us that "she is a good girlfriend to Travis," who plays for the Chiefs.

Kelce needs 'to bring home hardware' at Super Bowl after Taylor Swift's Grammy win

Travis Kelce has a house for all his team and will come for a "ritual" haircut on Sunday before the game, Mr Regan told ITV News

Mr Regan who is known to his followers online as Patty told ITV News about his relationship with Kelce.

"He is one of my good friends now. We have been on trips, his whole crew is like my family now, and so it's pretty cool to see the progression of where a haircut can take you. I now know Taylor".

On Swift, Mr Regan said "she's just a normal person."

"She just seems like someone I went to high school with... it's pretty cool to get to know her, you get to see both sides".

Mr Regan is also behind Kelce's hairstyle, which has become a recognizable part of his iconic look.

He will be in Las Vegas on Sunday to cut the American football player's hair early in the morning ahead of the game.

The Super Bowl is expected to be watched by a record number of Americans and fans worldwide due to the growing excitement surrounding Kelce and Swift's relationship.

From the Super Bowl to the Swift Bowl - can Taylor Swift swing the 2024 US Election?

The game will be played by Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Kelce has already won two Super Bowl titles with his team.

