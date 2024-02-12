The Israeli military rescued two hostages during a raid on the Gaza Strip early on Monday.

At least 50 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes which were part of the operation, according to Palestinian hospital officials.

The operation took place in Rafah, the city on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip where 1.4 million Palestinians have fled to escape fighting, with sprawling tent camps and overcrowded UN shelters.

Women and children were among those killed in the Israeli strikes, according to Dr. Marwan al-Hams, director of the Abu Youssef al-Najjar hospital, and dozens were wounded.

The army identified the rescued hostages as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, who were reportedly kidnapped by Hamas militants from Kibbutz Nir Yizhak in the October 7 attack that triggered the war.

Israeli military, shows an Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying two released hostages, at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Credit: AP

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said the hostages had been held in a second-floor apartment in Rafah, under guard from Hamas gunmen, both in the apartment and nearby buildings.

Both were airlifted to Sheba Hospital and were reported to be in good medical condition.

Over 100 hostages were freed during a weeklong cease-fire in November.

Israel says about 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, while Hamas is holding the remains of roughly 30 others who were either killed on October 7 or died in captivity.

Palestinians walk by a residential building destroyed in an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Credit: AP

Three hostages were mistakenly killed by the army after escaping their captors in December.

The remaining hostages are believed to be spread out and hidden in tunnels, likely in poor conditions.

Hamas militants killed an estimated 1,200 people and kidnapped 250 others in the October 7 raid.

An Israeli air and ground offensive has killed over 28,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, displaced over 80% of the population and led to a massive humanitarian crisis.

